Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.66-3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$11.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.63.

Shares of WAT traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.07. 361,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,088. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.03 and its 200-day moving average is $314.02.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waters by 122.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Waters by 132.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

