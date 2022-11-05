Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.85-11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.97. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$11.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Waters Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WAT stock traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.07. The stock had a trading volume of 361,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.02. Waters has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waters will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Waters by 122.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Waters by 132.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

