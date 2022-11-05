WAX Market Cap Tops $197.61 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $197.61 million and $14.33 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,958,392,250 coins and its circulating supply is 2,267,046,146 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,958,127,473.9249754 with 2,266,815,294.111755 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08762072 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $14,948,685.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

