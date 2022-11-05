Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Position Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 609.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $32.74 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

