Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $4.72 on Friday, hitting $32.74. 6,362,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,301. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.