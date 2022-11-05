Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $165.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Airbnb Stock Up 4.4 %

ABNB opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 33.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

