Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $225.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.82.

Shares of PEN traded up $10.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,937. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $290.36.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,793. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Penumbra by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 58,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

