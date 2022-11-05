Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $215.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 8.6 %

EL opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

