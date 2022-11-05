WEMIX Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00007547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $513.07 million and $97.59 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 318,421,502 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,018,187,200 with 318,421,502 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.4288774 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $38,099,218.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

