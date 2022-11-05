Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.40.
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
