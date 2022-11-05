Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WFSTF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Western Forest Products Stock Performance
Shares of WFSTF opened at $0.89 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
