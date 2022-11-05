Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 44.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 148.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

