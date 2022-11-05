Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 11.8 %
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 749,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 389.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
