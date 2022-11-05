Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 749,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 389.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

