Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$46.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The company has a current ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.058815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

