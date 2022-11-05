Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 9.8 %
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$46.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The company has a current ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.058815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.