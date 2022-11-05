White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $22.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,341.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,347.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,261.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,420.46.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

