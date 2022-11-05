Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSR. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.28. 198,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,891. The firm has a market cap of $458.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

