Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wedbush

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willdan Group Trading Up 29.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $102.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $49,520.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth about $175,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

