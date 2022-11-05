WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Shares Down 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.45 and last traded at $87.10. 2,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.88.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,991,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000.

