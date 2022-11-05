Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Citigroup

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wolfspeed from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 3.5 %

WOLF stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.26. 2,828,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,659. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

