Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after purchasing an additional 678,858 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,909.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,057,000 after buying an additional 510,977 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after buying an additional 501,881 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 940.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 376,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after buying an additional 340,035 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,008,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.32.

Workday Stock Down 5.4 %

WDAY traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.63. 5,266,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,631. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

