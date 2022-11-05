Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,163 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TJX opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

