Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Omnicell by 102.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.2% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Omnicell by 3.8% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 207,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 26.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $51.77 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

