Wrapmanager Inc. Buys New Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 57.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of KT by 11.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KT Price Performance

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

