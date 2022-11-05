Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG opened at $20.45 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $42.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $4,481,420. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

