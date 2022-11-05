Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.74) to £118 ($136.43) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

