Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.67. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

Further Reading

