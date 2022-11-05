Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,448 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Neogen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Neogen by 3,130.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Trading Up 5.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

NEOG opened at $13.69 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,242 shares in the company, valued at $322,598.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,651.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares in the company, valued at $322,598.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,100 shares of company stock valued at $526,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.