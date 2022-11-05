Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,554 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

