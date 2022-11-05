Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Illumina by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $410,962,000 after buying an additional 180,412 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $224.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.24 and a 200 day moving average of $219.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.56.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

