Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.24 billion and approximately $156.04 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for about $21,360.93 or 0.99898804 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003257 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.
About Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 245,480 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.
Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars.
