WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,042. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $311.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $269.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in WW International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

