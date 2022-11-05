Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.