Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34), reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.48-$1.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.48 to $1.55 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 56,191 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

