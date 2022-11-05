XSGD Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003328 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $61.55 million and $790,621.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,715,303 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

