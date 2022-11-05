Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XYL. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.04. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $134.29.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 111,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 17.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 326,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 48,166 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 19.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Xylem by 491.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

