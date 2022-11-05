XYO (XYO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $954,425.00

XYO (XYO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $79.09 million and approximately $954,425.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,106.42 or 1.00041642 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007849 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00040025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00046741 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022859 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00586904 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $539,641.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars.

