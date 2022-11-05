Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $7.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.57. 992,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

