Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Booking by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $48.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,874.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,802.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,943.49. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,474.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

