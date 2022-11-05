Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.63 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 700.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 176.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $4,690,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.53. 2,301,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,415. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,486 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

