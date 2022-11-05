Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.09. 1,548,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.45 and a 200 day moving average of $352.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.