Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 712.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Best Buy by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,070 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Best Buy by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,397 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 52,523 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Stock Up 1.7 %

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

BBY stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,764. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

