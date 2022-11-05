Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $5.36 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,648,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,136,700. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $182.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

