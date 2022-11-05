Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra Trading Up 1.5 %

SRE traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $154.83. 1,915,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,017. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average is $158.19. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

