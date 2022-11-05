Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 103.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Halliburton by 161.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

NYSE:HAL traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 12,184,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,687,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. Halliburton has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

