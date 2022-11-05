Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 29,638 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. Workday accounts for about 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.63. 5,266,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,631. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.77. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.32.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

