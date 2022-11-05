Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 90,899 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.22. 5,740,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,388,954. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

