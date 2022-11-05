Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2,227.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,008 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 982.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eBay Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

EBAY stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,329,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.