Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 585,775 shares.The stock last traded at $36.23 and had previously closed at $36.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Yelp’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,326.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,051,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

