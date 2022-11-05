Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Cut to €31.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($34.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €42.00 ($42.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €28.00 ($28.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($34.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($35.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($36.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.28.

ZLNDY stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. Zalando has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.86, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

