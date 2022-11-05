Zambesigold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $59.17 Million (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market cap of $59.17 million and approximately $101,350.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

